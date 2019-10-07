Our unique Cool Stick offers quick and convenient relief from muscle, joint, and back pain. It has been scientifically formulated to be the most effective, natural anti-inflammatory topical available.* Once applied, the unique blend of therapeutic ingredients will immediately cool and soothe any discomfort for long-lasting relief.*



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:

• Targeted pain relief

• Cool and soothing

• Joint and muscle pain relief

• Anti-inflammation

• Treats skin conditions

• Acne treatment

• Sunburn treatment

• Headache relief



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp oil, Shea butter, Beeswax, Ecosoya, Vitamin E, Arnica, Full-Spectrum CBD oil, Peppermint essential oils, and menthol crystals.



Suggested Usage: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.