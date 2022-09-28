The CBD+ Immunity Cartridge is compatible with Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer and Rechargeable V2. Formulated from full-spectrum hemp CBD, this therapeutic blend also harnesses the healing benefits of eucalyptus, thyme, and myrrh. Experience the delicious aroma of this artisanal blend, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids.



*This hemp product contains less than .03% THC.



Features:

• Full-Spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg)

• CO2 extracted CBD

• A unique blend of therapeutic eucalyptus, stimulating thyme, and clarifying myrrh

• Clear oil indicator window

• 100% Natural

• Delicious rich aroma of terpenes and essential oils, minimal in odor

• Compatible with Wildflower Rechargeable Vaporizer



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Full-spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (eucalyptus, thyme, myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate and

Soy lecithin.



Suggested Usage: Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.