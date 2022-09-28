Introducing Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer 2! We've listened to your feedback and updated the design for improved durability and convenience. With an easy-open flip top, our charging case now holds one battery pen with an attached cartridge and two spare cartridges.



Strengthen your immune system and relieve symptoms of flu and cold with the therapeutic benefits of comforting eucalyptus, myrrh and thyme.



This starter kit has everything needed to enjoy Wildflower's hemp CBD vaporizer formulations. Each kit includes a battery pen, charging case, charging cable, and Immunity cartridge.



FEATURES:

• Slim and compact design

• Soft-touch charging case to keep your vaporizer ready on the go

• 2 extra slots to store additional Wildflower cartridges

• Easy to use and ready right out of the box

• Affordable and reusable option for your favorite blend



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Full-spectrum CBD oil, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (Eucalyptus, Thyme, Myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate, Soy lecithin.



Suggested Usage: Use it anytime, anywhere for a quick relief and micro-dosing.