Our unique Cool Stick offers quick and convenient relief from muscle, joint, and back pain. It has been scientifically formulated to be the most reliable remedy for everyday aches and discomfort.* Once applied, the unique blend of therapeutic ingredients will immediately cool and soothe any discomfort for long-lasting relief.*



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits:



• 300mg of Broad spectrum CBD

• Joint and muscle

• Discomfort relief

• Multi-Purpose

• All-natural

• CO2 extracted CBD



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp oil, Shea butter, Beeswax, Ecosoya, Vitamin E, Arnica, Broad Spectrum CBD oil, Peppermint essential oils and Menthol crystals.



Suggested Usage: Apply after a hot bath or shower for better absorption.



Rub on to the affected area. repeat 3 to 4 times a day.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.