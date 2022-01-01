1000mg of CBD

30ml



The Pure Plus tincture is a botanical formulation that includes our highest concentration of synergistic plant-based ingredients. This powerful remedy is ideal for addressing stubborn aches and discomforts, such as from inflammation and sources impacting your daily health. The natural flavour of the Pure tincture makes it easy to take sublingually or incorporated into delicious food and drink concoctions.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits + Features

• Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants, without the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

• All natural plant-based formula, free of alcohol

• Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect

• Natural flavoring for easy use in food and drink preparations

• Hemp seed oil contains the optimal ratio of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for a healthy heart and improved brain • function

• Milk Thistle, known as the “liver tonic”, helps protect the liver from harmful toxins and inflammation

• Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health.

• Joint and muscle pain relief

• Anxiety relief

• Increases focus and clarity



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Hemp Seed oil, Full-Spectrum CBD oil, Milk thistle extract.



Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.