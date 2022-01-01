About this product
Benefits + Features
16.5mg of CBD per dropper
Highest CBD content from our CBD Wellness Collection
Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants
All natural plant-based formula
Alcohol-free
Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO
All natural, Tropical Fruit flavor makes it easy to take
Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect
Anti-inflammatory
Promotes overall health
Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health.
Joint and muscle pain relief
Anxiety relief
Increases focus and clarity
Helps build immunity
Ingredients: Coconut oil, Whole plant extract (CBD), Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract.
Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers, adjust as desired. Squeeze the rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (i.e. oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.
