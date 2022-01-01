Benefits + Features



16.5mg of CBD per dropper

Highest CBD content from our CBD Wellness Collection

Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants

All natural plant-based formula

Alcohol-free

Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO

All natural, Tropical Fruit flavor makes it easy to take

Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect

Anti-inflammatory

Promotes overall health

Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health.

Joint and muscle pain relief

Anxiety relief

Increases focus and clarity

Helps build immunity



Ingredients: Coconut oil, Whole plant extract (CBD), Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract.



Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers, adjust as desired. Squeeze the rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (i.e. oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.