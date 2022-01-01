Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer Starter Kit has everything you need to start adding CBD+ to your daily wellness routine. With every starter kit, you get an IMMUNITY cartomizer.



Our new rechargeable vaporizer is designed to be ultra-compact and simple to use while minimizing environmental impact. The case fits one pen with cartomizer attached with space for an extra cartomizer for convenient storage of a backup or an additional blend. Both the pen battery and the charging case come with a USB charger, allowing up to 2 weeks of use on a full charge.



FEATURES:

• Rechargeable case and pen battery

• Battery lasts up to 2 weeks on a single charge

• The kit comes with a single cartomizer, but the case can hold 2 Wildflower cartomizer blends for convenience

• Slim and compact design

• Easy to use