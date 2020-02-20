Willamette Valley Alchemy
Goji OG LLR PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.
Goji OG effects
Reported by real people like you
201 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!