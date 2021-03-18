About this product
• Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon
• 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™)
• Includes Real Sandalwood Tip
This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
About this strain
An evolution of Mendo Purps by Anesia Seeds, Purps OG crosses the celebrated strain with a male Ghost OG. Purps OG puts out beautiful, dense, purple and red buds. As for terpenes, the strain puts out a blend of caramel, coffee, and candy, making for a unique and surprisingly non-fruity purps cultivar. Once consumed, get ready to drop into deep physical relaxation while your mind jets off in euphoric bliss.
Purps OG effects
- Feelings