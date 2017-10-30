ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ghost OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 561 reviews

Ghost OG

aka Ghost OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 37 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 561 reviews

Ghost OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

Effects

Show all

369 people reported 2678 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 32%
Sleepy 28%
Stress 33%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

561

write a review

Find Ghost OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Ghost OG
First strain child
Gaswerx
child
Second strain child
Wally OG
child

Products with Ghost OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

What Cannabis Strain Has the Most THC, According to Lab Data?
What Cannabis Strain Has the Most THC, According to Lab Data?
13 Cannabis Strains and Their Scary Movie Pairings
13 Cannabis Strains and Their Scary Movie Pairings
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains

Most popular in