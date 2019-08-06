“Liquid Live Resin”or LLR, is WVA’s signature product that is “Live Resin” in a liquid form. This amazingly potent and aromatic extract is most commonly found in Ccell cartridges and Pax Pods. WVA uses a proprietary processing method to achieve this beautiful, translucent, Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin. You may also find this packaged into “Drippers” for easy dabbing or adding into your favorite smoke.