About this product

All The Best's Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil. With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD oil is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



Flavorless: try with cats, picky dogs

A concentrated extract of CBD; no terpenes or other cannabinoids, helps relieve pain and anxiety

CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance

May need to use about 10% more because it's an isolate

Dropper bottle ensures the exact dose

Made from non-GMO hemp grown and sourced in the USA

Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

15 MG of CBD per ML

225 mg of CBD per a bottle

Third-party lab tested