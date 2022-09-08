About this product
WKND presents our potent new line of indoor pre-rolls, lovingly rolled with Cap Junky, a cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. This strain is best for comfort and inspiration.
Fragrance/Taste: sweet and citrus notes THC:26.84% CBD: 0.07%
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. We focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.
About this brand
