About this product
Effects: Relaxing, Stony, Heavy Limbs
14g Sungrown A-Buds
Strain: Grease Monkey (Indica Dominant Hybrid)
Fragrance/Taste: Gassy, Earthy,
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
351 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
