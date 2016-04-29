About this product
Effects: Relaxing, Heavy
Single 1g, 3 Strain Blend Joint Infused With Live Resin Strain
Blend: Sno G, SFV OG, & Purple Panty Dropper
Live Resin: Champagne Cake
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
Single 1g, 3 Strain Blend Joint Infused With Live Resin Strain
Blend: Sno G, SFV OG, & Purple Panty Dropper
Live Resin: Champagne Cake
Our mission at WKND Rec is to enhance the vibe you are already on. WE focus on conscious consumption and aim for our products to activate wellness, leisure, and joy; so you can relax without checking out!
About this strain
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.
Purple Panty Dropper effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
41% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WKND Recreational
Family owned & operated out of SLO & Eureka, we are all about finding WKND moments EVERY DAY.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.
All WKND REC products are designed for CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION.
Allowing you to RELAX WITHOUT CHECKING OUT.
FIND moments that ACTIVATE WELLNESS<LEISURE & JOY.
That's what LIFE and WKND is about. Join the Vibe.