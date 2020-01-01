W.O.W! Weed is a small family operated farm that lies along the banks of the river in the stunning Columbia River Gorge. Our growing operations consist of indoor and outdoor gardens. The indoor garden produces 4 harvests per year of approximately 800 plants each. The outdoor garden is much larger and can flower up to 2,000 large plants. 175 of these monsters get the benefit of being planted directly into the ground. Our growing climate is our most invaluable resource here in the Columbia River Gorge. Our long, hot, dry summers provide one of the longest outdoor growing seasons in the state, and we are convinced it is the best! The benefits that the wonderful sun provides are unmatched by any artificial source we have yet experimented with. We are committed to all-natural and organic growing practices that allow each of our wonderfully unique strains to be the best that they can be. Our strains are selected first for their taste and effect, with a secondary priority given to the potency. We at W.O.W! Weed believe there is much more to a great smoke than the height of it's THC%. As science in this field develops, more focus is being directed toward the discovery and understanding of terpines and other cannabinoids that we believe are just as crucial to the quality of our cannabis. We pride ourselves in the great taste and effect of our strains and we hope you enjoy them too!