We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Wox Extracts
Welcome to Wox World
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Wox Extracts products
39 products
Resin
Alien Bubba Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
Resin
Cement Shoes Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Banana Punch Live Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 76%
CBD 0%
Resin
Kosher Dawg Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
Resin
24k Gold Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 75.24%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 70.9%
CBD 0%
Resin
Lemonana Punch Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Resin
Special Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 69.49%
CBD 0.13%
Resin
Triangle Kush Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 80.08%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 71.93%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mochi Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 78.93%
CBD 0%
Resin
Thin Mints Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 84.31%
CBD 0%
Resin
Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
Resin
Black Cherry Punch Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 69.46%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sherbet Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 82.16%
CBD 0%
Resin
Skywalker OG Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 78.82%
CBD 0%
Resin
Rainbow Sherbert Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 75.17%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Lemonade Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 66.2%
CBD 0%
Resin
NYC Diesel Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 71.66%
CBD 0%
Resin
GMO Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
Cartridges
Watermelon OG Live Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 74.09%
Resin
Gelato #33 Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
Resin
Umami Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Resin
GSC Live Resin 1g
by Wox Extracts
1
2
Home
Brands
Wox Extracts
Catalog