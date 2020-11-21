New to edibles? Our Peach 2:1 CBD:THC gummies are made with more CBD than THC, making them a great option for easing into edibles. They are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced Hybrid terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of ease and overall well being.



It’s a little like a vacation for your body. Enjoy!



100mg CBD:50mg THC per package, 10mg CBD:5mg THC per gummy.*

*Serving size varies by location.



Contains: Coconut

