New to edibles? Our Peach 2:1 CBD:THC gummies are made with more CBD than THC, making them a great option for easing into edibles. They are made with real fruit and enhanced with a balanced Hybrid terpene profile that may assist in creating a sense of ease and overall well being.
It’s a little like a vacation for your body. Enjoy!
100mg CBD:50mg THC per package, 10mg CBD:5mg THC per gummy.* *Serving size varies by location.
Contains: Coconut
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
