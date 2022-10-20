About this product
The sedating effects of CBN in combination with THC alongside terpenes found in Indica strains may provide greater sedation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when preparing for sleep.
It’s a little like watching sheep count you. Enjoy!
100mg THC:50mg CBN per container, 10mg THC:5mg CBN per gummy.*
*Serving size varies by location.
Contains: Coconut
About this brand
Wyld
Oregon’s leading cannabis edible brand. We create products infused with real-fruit ingredients & flavors that embody the true Pacific Northwest culture.
Wyld THC products are currently available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and across Canada.
Wyld offers a line of Hemp CBD gummies and sparkling waters through our sister brand, Wyld CBD. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!
State License(s)
C11-0000192-LIC
CDPH-10002268
00000057DCHF00477864
404R-00416