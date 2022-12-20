The restorative effects of CBG in combination with THC, alongside the terpenes found in Hybrid strains may provide greater rejuvenation than THC alone. This combination may be particularly useful when looking for balance.



It's a little like a bubble bath for your brain. Enjoy!



100mg THC:100mg CBG per container, 10mg THC:10mg CBG per gummy.*

*Serving size varies by location.



Contains: Coconut