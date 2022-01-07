Our Raspberry Sativa gummies are made with real fruit and enhanced with botanical terpenes that may assist in creating euphoric and energizing experiences. Ideal for keeping you focused on the task at hand, refining your creative endeavors, or even better, getting you out on your next expedition!



It's a little like surfing the clouds on a surfboard made of pure energy. Enjoy!



100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy.



Contains: Coconut

