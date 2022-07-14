Our Strawberry 20:1 CBD:THC gummies are made with real fruit, a Hybrid terpene blend, and enhanced with cannabis-derived CBD oil. Perfect for relaxing your body while keeping your mind sharp and alert. They are the go-to gummy if you are looking to decompress or take the edge off.



It’s a little like a spa treatment for your body and soul. Enjoy!



200mg CBD:10mg THC per package, 20mg CBD:1mg THC per gummy.



Contains: Coconut