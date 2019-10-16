X-trates
Lemon Meringue Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (30I/70S) | Genetics: Lemon Skunk & Cookies and Cream
A cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and sativa-driven energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria are what drives users to this tart, citrus smelling and tasting strain. Breeder: Exotic Genetix.
X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.
Lemon Meringue effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!