X-trates
Mr. Clean Full Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Strain: Hybrid (40I/60S) | Genetics: Lime Skunk & The Cube
A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds.
X-trates Full Spectrum Vape Carts features pure cannabis oil with cannabinoids and cannabis-derived terpenes from a single batch of flower. 0.5ml cartridge.
Mr. Clean effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
