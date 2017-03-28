ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.7 89 reviews

Lime Skunk

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 89 reviews

Lime Skunk

Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

Effects

73 people reported 316 effects
Happy 31%
Uplifted 31%
Creative 28%
Euphoric 27%
Energetic 26%
Depression 20%
Stress 17%
Pain 16%
Anxiety 15%
PTSD 12%
Dry mouth 6%
Dry eyes 2%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
Lime Skunk
First strain child
Green Line OG
child
Second strain child
Lime Sorbet
child

