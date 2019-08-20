X-trates
Quantum Kush Kief Rosin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Made using only heat and pressure, Rosin is a concentrate that retains a full spectrum of it's cannabinoid and terpene profile. 0.5 grams.
Strain Type: Sativa 25I/75S | Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck
Patients have reported this cultivar to provide mellow and relaxing effects while maintaining a clear head space. Often ideal for working on projects, or unwinding after a long day. This strain holds a classic combo of kush and haze, with notes of sour pushing through from the Timewreck lineage. Bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders.
Quantum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
