About this product

Available in Kitz, St. Anton and Cherry



JAUXX CBD pre-rolls are made from our organically grown hemp on our licensed farm in Colorado. We have known the plants since day one and our carefully selected genetics ensure the highest quality and CBD content of any varietal found in the marketplace.



We grow, harvest, cure and trim our plants to ensure you get the full Jauxx experience.

We do not outsource any part of the joint making process so smoke it up and get Jauxxed!