About this product

Available in Natural and Peppermint



Yudah CBD wellness products are all-natural with no additives or preservatives, no pesticides or herbicides have ever been applied and contain all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils and other compounds of the original plant.



We only deliver the highest-grade products in their purest form and we take the farm to table approach to ensure what you put into your body is the absolute best product found in the marketplace. We farm CBD Hemp, extract CBD hemp and formulate our own CBD products.