Logo for the brand Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC

Peach Crescendo F-1

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Peach Crescendo F-1 effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
