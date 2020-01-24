Loading…
Yuma Way LLC

Snowball

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Snowball effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
