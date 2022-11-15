About this product
This broad-spectrum CBD tincture has been specially crafted for pets to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This delicious bacon flavor is sure to be a mouth-watering hit, but you can also add it to your pet’s food (although we don’t think you will need to).
Directions: Give your pet one dropper full by mouth daily or drop over their food.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Directions: Give your pet one dropper full by mouth daily or drop over their food.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.