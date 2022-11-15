This broad-spectrum CBD tincture has been specially crafted for pets to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This delicious roasted chicken flavor is sure to be a mouth-watering hit, but you can also add it to your pet’s food (although we don’t think you will need to).



Directions: Give your pet one dropper full by mouth daily or drop over their food.



† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.