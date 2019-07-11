Follow
Blu Bliss Botanicals - CBD
623-335-5333
Shatter days
Valid 11/7/2019 – 12/1/2019
Just arrived we have the largest selection of CBD Shatter in the West Valley & flower we have shatter in these strains from 250 mg 500 mg 1000 mg We are a Toys For Tots drop of location new unwrapped toys only Mango Haze Grandaddy purple Tahoo Cookies Pineapple express Gorilla Strawberry AK Blueberry
3 new Strains of Flower
Valid 11/7/2019 – 12/1/2019
We have 3 new strains of CBD Flower all new Cherry blossom , Tokyo Abacus , Tokyo Berry Blossom $10 Pre rolls
Just in 5 Pack Pre rolls Wife strain
Valid 11/7/2019 – 12/1/2019
5 Pack Pre rolls wife strain CBD Flower $35