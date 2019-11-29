Follow
CBD Plus USA - Mustang - CBD Only
833-422-3758 Ext 0045
63 products
Deals
First-Time Customer Discount **CBD ONLY**
First-time customers receive a FREE Colorado Cures 250mg pain cream with purchase of equal or greater value.
While supplies last. 18 or older with valid ID. Customer reward account required. One Colorado Cures pain cream per first-time customer. Cannot combine with any other offers. Valid at any CBD Plus USA location.
All Products
Breathable - Hemp Flower Berry Blossom 1g pre-roll
from CBD PLUS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Blossom
Strain
$11.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Hemp Flower Cherry Wine 3.5g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Hemp Flower - Cherry Wine Pre-Roll 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$4.99each
In-store only
Hemp Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Lifter 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
17.07%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$11.991 g
In-store only
Topical - 25mg CBD Lip Balm - Cherry Vanilla
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
25mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Coconut Salve 500mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hemphreeze Gel 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 1000mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Wild Hemp, Hemp-ettes Pack- 20ea
from Wild Hemp
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice 1000mg Purple Haze 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Light It Up Light/Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Berry 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$119.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Edibles - CBD Isolate Infused Water - Coconut 25mg 5ml
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
25mg
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Peppermint 500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Peppermint 1000mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Vape Cartridge - CRD + Terpenes Banana Kush
from CBD Plus USA
0mg
THC
501mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Peppermint 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$119.99each
In-store only
Tincture - 2500mg Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$149.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Jamaican Me Crazy Medium Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Get Roasted Dark Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Light It Up Light/Medium Roast DECAF K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Hazelnut Haze Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Light it Up Light/Medium Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Hydro Berry 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Sour Diesel 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Tincture - 1000mg Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Vape Cartridge - CRD + Terpenes - GSC
from CBD Plus USA
0mg
THC
432mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum All Natural 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$149.99each
In-store only
Tincture - 300mg Good Dog Isolate Bacon Flavored
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
ATMOS - Hardware - Nano AR Auto Kit (Oil)
from Atmos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
ATMOS - Hardware - Electro Dabber Kit
from Atmos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Vape Cartridge - CRD + Terpenes - Sour Diesel
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Vape Cartridge - CRD + Terpenes - Blue Dream
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
400mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Edibles -Pixie Stick 25mg
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
25mg
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Edible - Squib 100 Organic Gummy Cherry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Edible - Squib 100 Organic Gummy Green Apple
from Lunchbox Alchemy
3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Squib 100 Organic Gummy Blue Raspberry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Concentrate - CBD Shatter OG Kush 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Tincture - 500mg Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
