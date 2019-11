chgaines420 on February 27, 2019

I came into the mustang location which I must say had some really awesome staff and it’s a good quality products for a great price. I’ve been doing cbd shopping around other places and found this place to be the most well trusted cbd store. I’ve tried using other products but never found the relief like I did when I tried the Colorado Cures. I’ve tried everything from the Kratom to their edibles and oils even some smokeable and breatheable products. I was getting a 750 mg full spectrum oil and for the same price over at CBD plus USA I was able to get a 1500 mg and was able to make what was a 30 day supply into a 60 day supply. Even just stopping in the store and not buying a thing was awesome because they were very willing to share a lot of knowledge they had and answer all my questions. I am now aware of how cbd oil will work in my body and how it will affect me dosing wise. I had a absolute terrific experience!