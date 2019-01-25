Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ve been to several of these cbd plus locations and found all of them to be very clean, knowledgeable staff, and great variety of different helpful products. I would recommend people come in and try it out. Hot pain cream is AMAZING and I can’t stress that enough.
Immy234
on February 27, 2019
This location is very convenient, the staff is always very friendly and willing to answer questions. They are all knowledgeable about the products and what's best for the type of relief you are looking for. I definitely recommend stoping in.
wnagy
on February 27, 2019
Super clean. Staff is knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly
Droxy405
on February 21, 2019
Always love the service provided by CBD Plus USA! Will definitely be using CBD Plus USA for all of my CBD needs! You guys are awesome thank you!