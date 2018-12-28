Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
CBDepot is has the best selection of CBDs in Fort Collins! Kolton and Kate always have the best suggestions for whatever ailing me. Thanks for always being there!
kmcbride721
on January 26, 2019
Best place to get anything CBD! The selection for pets is awesome! They literally have it all!!! Best CBD dabs in town!
Mrs_Chavez
on January 25, 2019
Great selection, super friendly customer service, and a very welcoming vibe. I was able to ask all the questions I need, and love the sunflower oil tincture I was sold.
mangopi4
on January 25, 2019
Super knowledgeable and lovely staff. Thanks for having such a great selection of cbd products!
benbrennecke
on January 25, 2019
Such a great atmosphere! Best CBD products in the area by far! They also have a pretty large selection of glass!
AmandaGarrett
on January 25, 2019
They have a huge selection of products...the most I've seen in one CBD store. The staff is super helpful and knowledgable. I felt comfortable asking questions and really appreciated them taking their time to make sure I understood correctly.