Golden CBD Plus (Online Only)
In order to overcome the immiscibility of cannabinoids in water to infuse edibles, beverages and creams, a proper method of emulsification is needed. Our products use the nanoemulsions technology to reduce the droplet size of cannabinoids to produce nanoparticles. Our products are made with the best technology in the pharmaceutical industry for making stable water soluble nanoemulsions.
Leafly member since 2021
recreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
