tDude on April 18, 2018

Great shop and convenient location. Granted, I live near Cedar Springs but I'm in GR all the time. I got the pricey CBD oil called 'Super CBD' by Biologix. I could ramble on for quite some time about how good it's been for my anxiety and insomnia but you can read up on it on the company's website: https://ojaienergetics.com/product/super-cbd/ It's blown me away frankly. It's water soluble which means you can mix it in any beverage (I prefer OJ) and make the taste much more palatable. I've been on sleeping pills and anti-anxiety pharmaceuticals most of my adult life and been miserable. I did EXHAUSTIVE research on which CBD oil to try and settled on this one. It hasn't disappointed me one bit and the lady there was very helpful in answering all my questions. I'll be back for sure.