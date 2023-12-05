Dispensary deals in Walnut Creek, CA

Shop deals your way

420 deals by product

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Deals on weed by strain type

Indica
Sativa
Hybrid

Deals on top weed strains near you

Find a dispensary deal today

See all locations

Disclaimer
Deals: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating Dispensary owns all choices related to the deal & content as well as its administration. 21+ or qualified patients only.
Leafly Pickup Promotion: Subject to participating retailers' product availability, promotion is for Leafly Pickup Reservations only and can not be combined with other dispensary promotions. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Promotion may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy Responsibly.
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.