Highway 29 Health Care
Deals
Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!
Available today
Deals at Highway 29 Health Care
Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!
Highway 29 Health Care, Customer Loyalty Program, allows you to earn Loyalty Points for every pretax dollar you spend. Customers whom reach 420 Loyalty Points, can redeem a $20.00 credit on their next purchase. Save up your Loyalty Points and redeem even more credits on your next purchases. $1 Pretax Dollar = 1 Loyalty Point 420 Loyalty Points = $20.00 credit towards next purchase
VISIT OUR DISPENSARY TO SIGN UP AND START EARNING YOUR LOYALTY POINTS!
How do I prove my veteran status? Here are a few common methods veterans can use to verify military service: Military ID Card (active duty, National Guard, Reserves, IRR, or retiree). ... VA Issued ID Card for Health Care. Veterans ID Card Veterans Designation on Drivers License or State Veterans ID Card (almost all states now offer this)
Can be combined with other discounts and promotions
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.