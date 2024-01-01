Dispensary deals in a city near you
Learn about cannabis strains, find dispensaries near you, or change your location.
United States
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Delaware
Florida
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Maryland
Maine
Michigan
Missouri
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
New Jersey
New Mexico
Nevada
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Canada
Alberta
British Columbia
New Brunswick
Newfoundland And Labrador
Nova Scotia
Northwest Territories
Nunavut
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec City
Saskatchewan
Yukon
Disclaimer
Deals: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating Dispensary owns all choices related to the deal & content as well as its administration. 21+ or qualified patients only.
Leafly Pickup Promotion: Subject to participating retailers' product availability, promotion is for Leafly Pickup Reservations only and can not be combined with other dispensary promotions. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Promotion may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy Responsibly.