Pet friendly dispensaries in Haines, Alaska
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- RECAlaskan Kush Company74.6 mi awayClosed until 10am AKT
This is my “go to” store. All the bud tenders are fabulous. They all know me by name, they make sure my account is good to go and they up sell their promotions and deals when they have them. The price is spot on for the quality you choose from. And they regularly get in new strains I love to test out. All the staff can tell you about the products and are pretty versatile at showing you how to do something if you want to learn. Plus they are Alaskan. Love this place!read full review
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