Medical and recreational dispensaries near Central Park
Frequently asked questions
Unfortunately, cannabis use of any kind is not permitted in Central Park. Private residences near Central Park are acceptable areas to use cannabis if you have permission from the owner. Additionally, licensed cannabis lounges are acceptable places to smoke before or after visiting Central Park.
While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in New York, federal laws apply within Central Park. If caught carrying cannabis on your person, one can be subject to penalties, fines, and even jail time.