Find dispensaries near Times Square

Frequently asked questions

Where do you buy marijuana in Times Square, NY? The only place to legally buy marijuana in Times Square, NY is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Times Square, NY? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Times Square dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.

Where can I smoke marijuana in Times Square, NY? In Times Square, cannabis products must be consumed in a private residence with permission from the property owner. Cannabis products cannot be consumed in a public setting.

What are Times Square, NY weed laws? In Times Square, NY both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. To purchase recreational marijuana, you must be 21 or older. To purchase medical marijuana, you must be 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card.