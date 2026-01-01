Drive-thru dispensaries in Bedford, Texas
Results 1-30 of 131
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1. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup25.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MED
8. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins89.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
12. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup115.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED
14. Happy BudPickup135.4 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
24. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup237.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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