Pet friendly dispensaries in Spring, Texas
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- Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup18.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup22.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- Smokaton Apothecary DispensaryPickup26.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
The owner Marlon is great. He's very friendly and easy to talk to when it comes to asking any questions. He is knowledgeable about the products he sells. He's great with his recommendations. It makes me feel comfortable shopping at his place knowing he follows regulations and guidelines. Everything he does is above board and safe. Smokaton has the best products that I simply can't get anywhere else nearby.read full review
- The Smoky Grass Station: Alvin, TX45.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm CT
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