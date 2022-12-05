Find dispensaries near Seattle Tacoma International Airport

Unfortunately, cannabis is not permitted within Seattle Tacoma International Airport. While there are designated smoking areas outside at the north and south ends of lower drive, marijuana of any kind is prohibited.

What happens if you are caught with weed at Seattle Tacoma International Airport?

While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Washington, different rules apply on the premises of Seattle Tacoma International Airport. If caught carrying cannabis on your person or in your luggage, one can be subject to penalties, fines, and even jail time.