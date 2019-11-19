86 products
$5 Grams
$5 grams of small bud!
Strain selection based on availability
$5 Grams
$5 grams of small bud!
Strain selection based on availability
Staff picks
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from Puffin Platinum
25%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Assault Cake
from Puffin Platinum
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush
from Puffin Platinum
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Candy Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
All Products
Black Cherry Soda Goji
from Puffin Platinum
20%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jacks - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush x Cinderella 99
from Puffin Platinum
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Diesel - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Silver Kush
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Puffin Platinum
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry - small buds
from Puffin Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush x Cinderella 99 - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Tora Bora
from Puffin Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Critical Kush - small buds
from Puffin Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
GSC fka Girl Scout Cookies - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
23%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Purple Cindy
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Cindy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Lemon Tooth - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tooth
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Charlotte's Web
from Puffin Platinum
8%
THC
20%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
from Puffin Platinum
20%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Harlequin - High CBD
from Puffin Platinum
8%
THC
11%
CBD
Blue Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shirley Temple
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Gum - small buds
from Puffin Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
King Tut
from Puffin Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Cheese - small buds
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Kong OG
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Cherry Cookies
from 1 Mill Visiting Farmer
0%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sasquatch
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sasquatch Sap
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Glue
from Puffin Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
RSO -64% CBD BaOx
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
64%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
In-house Kief
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Diamonds & Sauce
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GG - Diamonds & Sauce
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
THC-A Cake - Diamonds & Sauce
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Gelato 33 - Fresh Pressed Rosin
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Gelato 33 - Sugar Wax
from Puffin Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
NY Purple Diesel Crystals & Sauce
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Mac 10 Crystals & Sauce
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Mother of Berries Crystals & Sauce
from Puffin Platinum
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
