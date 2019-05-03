Bilog68
Great location easy to get too.
Thank you!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
7 reviews
Great location easy to get too.
Thank you!
The choices that they have on hand are amazing and the atmosphere in itself is super relaxing. I would most definitely recommend 1 mill To anyone
Thank you for your kind words - hope to see you again soon!
Product and customer service is five star here in Belfast excellent place to buy
Thank you! Hope to see you again soon.
Hi Paul, Absolutely the best Bud we have tried to date. Awesome Service,Awesome knowledge,Awesome product. AMAZING,AMAZING, AMAZING. We will be back, we are so happy that we stopped in. Best medical relief we have gotten from Bud. Joe & Nancy
Thank you :-) We are so glad you stopped in and that you've found relief! See you again soon.
Simply the best. Paul and his crew are knowledgeable and friendly. The products are second to none and very affordable. If you are new to medical cannabis, or have been a patient for years, you will find what you need and feel like part of the 1 Mill community after your first visit.
Thank you! We strive to provide patients with all the information they need in a comfortable environment. Hope to see you again soon.
Whent back here again today excellent service and excellent bud I travel from Oakland to Belfast love the sour banana thanks paul Steve
Thanks Steve ... it was nice to see you! Glad you liked the Sour Banana :-)
paul is the best the weed is top notch super values
Thanks so much Shane! We strive to offer quality product at a great price :-)